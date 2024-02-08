Chhattisgarh's GSDP estimated to grow by 6.56 pc in FY 2023-24: Economic Survey Report Survey

Raipur, Feb 8 (PTI) The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at constant prices is estimated to grow by 6.56 per cent in Chhattisgarh and the per capita income is likely to reach Rs 1,47,361 in the financial year 2023-24, as per the state's Economic Survey Report presented in the assembly on Thursday.

Advertisment

Chhattisgarh's finance, and planning, economics and statistics minister O P Chaudhary presented the state's Economic Survey Report for FY 2023-24 in the House.

He will table the state's budget for FY 2024-25 in the assembly on Friday.

As per the report, the state's GSDP (at market prices) at constant price (base year 2011-12) as per advance estimates is expected to grow by 6.56 per cent and reach Rs 3,21,94,473 lakh in FY 2023-24 as against quick estimates of 3,02,11,868 lakh in FY 2022-23.

Advertisment

The state's agriculture and allied sector (agriculture, livestock, forestry and fishing) and industry sector (mining and quarrying, construction, manufacturing and electricity, gas and water supply) are expected to grow by 3.23 per cent and 7.13 per cent, respectively, in the ongoing fiscal compared to the previous one.

The service sector is likely to grow by 5.02 per cent as compared to 2022-23, the report said.

As per an advance estimate, the GSDP at current price (market prices) is likely to increase to Rs 5,05,887 crore in FY 2023-24 as against Rs 4,64,399 crore estimated for the year 2022-23. This growth is about 8.93 per cent.

The survey report underlined that the per capita income (per capita Net State Domestic Product at current prices) in 2023-24 is likely to attain the level of Rs 1,47,361.

The state's per capita income is estimated to increase by 7.31 per cent as compared to the previous financial year when it was 1,37,329 (in 2022-23). PTI TKP GK