Chief Minister Gupta urges plastic industry to enhance recycling to make Delhi cleaner, greener

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) India is at the threshold of becoming a global plastic-processing hub, opening newer avenues of growth for the MSME sector in the country, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday.

The chief minister inaugurated PLASTINDIA 2026, a plastic industry exhibition, and called upon the stakeholders to pursue responsible growth.

The chief minister urged the Indian plastic industry to innovate and develop new processes for manufacturing eco-friendly products, while working towards the ambitious goal of recycling 100 per cent of plastic waste. Emphasising the need for responsible growth, she said that sustainability must be at the core of the industry's future vision.

Highlighting Delhi's growing plastic waste challenge, Gupta noted that plastic disposal remains a major concern for the national capital, according to a statement.

She called upon the industry players to actively support Delhi's journey towards becoming a greener and cleaner city through enhanced recycling, circular economy practices, and innovative material solutions, the statement said.

"India is at the threshold of becoming a global hub of plastic processing. Plastic industry is a crucial segment of the medium, small and micro enterprises (MSME) sector, which will have bigger opportunities in coming days," she said.

The chief minister also outlined her government's road map for industrial development, emphasising the goal of developing Delhi as a global city and a strong commercial centre.

She said that the Delhi government is continuously taking concrete steps to strengthen industry and entrepreneurship, citing collateral-free loans of up to Rs 10 crore to small and micro entrepreneurs.

Delhi has set a target of establishing 5,000 new startups, particularly to promote innovation and sustainable solutions in the plastic industry, Gupta said.

She added that policies are being simplified to further improve the ease of doing business, so that Delhi emerges not only as a consumption hub but also as a recognised trading and distribution centre. PTI VIT HVA