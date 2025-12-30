Chief Secretary reviews progress of upcoming HIM MSME Fest 2026

Shimla, Dec 30 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar Gupta on Tuesday reviewed the progress on the forthcoming HIM MSME Fest-2026, scheduled for January 3 to 5 in Shimla.

The official said that a major highlight of HIM MSME Fest-2026 is the Department of Industries, Government of Himachal Pradesh, organising a "CEO Interaction - Strategic Leadership Dialogue for Investment & Industrial Growth" on January 4 at Hotel Peterhoff, Shimla.

"This high-level dialogue will be held in the distinguished presence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu," he added.

Gupta stated this exclusive, closed-door leadership dialogue would bring together eminent Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Managing Directors, Promoters, and Industry Leaders from priority and emerging sectors -Pharmaceuticals, Green Mobility, Food Processing, Dairy, Data Centers, and Defense -both from India and abroad.

"Conceptualised as a structured Business-to-Government (B2G) forum, it aims to foster meaningful discussions on investment opportunities, policy incentives, regulatory reforms, and long-term industrial growth prospects in the state.

"This initiative reflects the state government's commitment to collaborative governance, investor-centric policymaking, and ease of doing business, positioning Himachal Pradesh as a future-ready, sustainable and globally competitive investment destination," he said.

The official noted the dialogue will enable direct engagement between industry leaders and government, to understand investor expectations, and explore opportunities for anchor investments, industrial clusters, and value-chain integration, especially in MSME-linked manufacturing.

"It will also promote collaborations between large enterprises and local MSMEs for inclusive, sustainable industrial growth," he added.

Dr. Yunus, Director, Industries, said that handloom, handicraft, and other GI-tagged products will be displayed alongside the MSME exhibition at The Ridge, with the Fest inaugural ceremony, start-up awards, fashion show, and cultural evening.

"On January 4, major activities include Women Entrepreneurs Meet, Start-up Investor Meet, CEOs' Roundtable Conference, one-to-one meetings, and ODOP (One District One Product) Buyer-Seller Meet," he said. PTI/COR MR