Chief secretary to head Uttar Pradesh Outsource Service Corporation board

Lucknow, Sep 22 (PTI) The board of directors of the newly-formed Uttar Pradesh Outsource Service Corporation will be headed by the chief secretary, who will be its chairman, officials said on Monday.

A government order dated September 19 said the chief secretary will be the chairman of the board of directors of the corporation, the formation of which was approved by the state Cabinet on September 2.

The additional chief secretary/principal secretary in the secretariat administration, finance, personnel, justice, and labour departments will be its directors, the order said.

There is also a proposal to form a six-member advisory committee, including two experts from the human resource sector, two industrialists, one technocrat and one strategist, it added.

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on September 2 approved a proposal to pay outsourced employees in various departments and institutions a monthly honorarium of Rs 16,000-20,000.

It also gave a nod to improving the service condition of the outsourced staff and extending reservations in such appointments.

The services of outsourced employees in government departments and institutions will be managed through the Outsource Service Corporation, a non-financial, non-profit public company formed under Article 8 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The corporation will select the service providers through the government e-marketplace (GeM) portal, officials said, adding that the outsourced staffers will be engaged for 26 working days per month, receive their honorarium between the first and fifth of each month, and have a three-year appointment period.

In the event of an employee's death during service, Rs 15,000 will be provided for funeral expenses. PTI NAV MAN ARI