Child rights activists praise Budget, say it shows Centre's commitment to protection of children

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Child rights organisations on Sunday welcomed the Union Budget 2026-27, saying the higher allocation for children signals a renewed focus on their welfare and protection.

Just Rights for Children, a nationwide child rights network with over 250 NGO partners, described the Budget as "promising", pointing to a 14 per cent rise in spending on children's welfare.

The allocation has increased from Rs 1,16,133 crore in 2025-26 to Rs 1,32,297 crore in 2026-27.

Ravi Kant, national convenor of Just Rights for Children, said the Budget reflected a stronger commitment to children and education.

"The Budget sends a clear and powerful message of the government's commitment to child rights and children's education. For the first time in over a decade, the share for children in the total Union budget has increased," he said.

He noted that the rise in funds for 2026-27 was "both significant and necessary", with higher allocations across areas such as skill development, Eklavya Model Residential Schools, Tribal Affairs, Minority Affairs and the Jal Jeevan Mission. According to him, these steps offer a clearer path towards 'Viksit Bharat' and a child marriage-free India.

Highlighting concerns around child marriage, Kant said, "Without empowering girls, the commitment to end child marriage by 2030 will remain a challenging goal."