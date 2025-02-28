Children's Minnesota selects HCLTech to modernise healthcare operations with AI

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) IT services company HCL Technologies (HCLTech) has announced a strategic agreement with Children's Minnesota to improve operational efficiency, streamline service delivery and enhance patient care through Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Children's Minnesota is a non-profit and counted among the largest pediatric health systems in the US. The value of the contract was not disclosed.

HCLTech will leverage its AI Force platform to optimise Children's Minnesota's operational systems with a digital solution that is reliable and scalable.

HCLTech's full-stack AI platform aims to streamline operations, reduce manual tasks and enable data-driven decision-making, enhancing healthcare delivery and patient care.

"The combination of HCLTech's expertise in seamless, digital transformations and our dedicated technology team will not only help optimise our technology infrastructure and applications for future growth but allow us to focus on what matters most – delivering exceptional, compassionate care to our patients," Dave Lundal, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Children's Minnesota said.

Shantanu Baruah, Executive Vice President, Healthcare Industries at HCLTech, said that the partnership reflected the company's commitment to leveraging AI with premier client service for healthcare organisations to improve patient outcomes. PTI MBI HVA