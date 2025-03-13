Chile keen to enhance agri-cooperation with India

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Chile has expressed a strong desire to enhance cooperation with India in the field of agriculture and allied sectors, according to the agriculture ministry.

The first India-Chile Joint Working Group meeting on agriculture held in virtual mode on March 12 emphasised strengthening bilateral cooperation in agriculture and allied sectors.

"Both sides discussed key issues related to market access, cooperation in horticulture, capacity building in the areas of extension, and research collaboration among other issues," an official statement said.

Gabriel Layseca, Director of the Department of International Affairs at Chile's Bureau of Agricultural Studies and Policies (ODEPA), said, "Chile values its relationship with India and expressed a strong desire to enhance cooperation in the field of agriculture and allied sector".

Both countries, with their rich experience in agriculture, have the potential to complement each other in boosting agricultural productivity, promoting rural development, and improving farmers' welfare, he said.

Layseca further noted that the meeting marks a significant step toward deepening and strengthening the bilateral relations between India and Chile, setting the stage for even greater collaboration in the future.

Senior agriculture ministry official Ajeet Kumar Sahu highlighted a series of innovative initiatives like the Digital Agriculture Mission, the Women-led Development initiatives like the Lakhpati Didi Program and Krishi Sakhi, launched by the government to strengthen the agricultural sector.

The meeting was also attended by senior officials from the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and the Ministry of External Affairs. PTI LUX LUX BAL BAL