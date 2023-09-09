China asks G20 countries to resolutely advance economic globalisation; calls for unity & cooperation

Beijing/New Delhi: Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Saturday underlined the need for unity amongst the G20 members and called for cooperation, inclusion and resolute support for economic globalisation.

Advertisment

Li, the number two ranked leader of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC), is currently in New Delhi, deputing for President Xi Jinping, to attend the annual G20 summit being hosted by India from September 9-10.

Addressing the first session of the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi, Premier Li said the influential grouping needs "unity instead of division, cooperation instead of confrontation, and inclusion instead of exclusion." The G20 member countries represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

Li urged the G20 members to resolutely promote economic globalisation and jointly maintain the stability and smoothness of industrial and supply chains, China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Advertisment

The G20 members should stick to the original aspiration of unity and cooperation, and shoulder the responsibility of the times for peace and development, he said.

Li urged the G20 members to act as partners in promoting global economic recovery through effectively strengthening macro-economic policy coordination to convey confidence and provide impetus for world economic growth.

The G20 members should also work together to protect the Earth's green home, promote green and low-carbon development, protect the marine ecological environment, and be partners in promoting global sustainable development, he said.

The G20 bloc comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

In a significant milestone under India's G20 presidency, the African Union on Saturday became a new permanent member of the grouping of the largest economies of the world, in the first expansion of the influential bloc since its inception in 1999.