China-based Arctech installs 6 GW solar trackers in India

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) China-based Arctech on Monday announced it has crossed 6.2 GW mark in installation of solar trackers in India.

Advertisment

Arctech manufactures solar trackers in India through its joint venture Jash Energy, the entity said in a statement.

"Arctech surpasses 6.2 GW of solar tracker installation in India. Arctech entered into the local market in 2015," the statement said.

A solar tracker is a device installed in a solar panel which moves as the sun moves across the sky.

Key orders include a 1.7 GW project and another 2.8 GW project in 2022.

Located at Mundra in Gujarat, Jash Energy has an annual capacity of 3 GW. The factory has achieved self-sufficiency by locally sourcing steel for manufacturing all key components of Arctech’s solar trackers. PTI ABI KKS ABI ANU ANU