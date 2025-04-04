Trade war: China hits back at US with 34% tariffs on American goods

Beijing: China on Friday hit back at the US by imposing additional 34 per cent tariffs on all imported American products in retaliation to US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose 34 per cent tariffs against Chinese exports, in the latest escalation of trade war between the top two economies of the world. The tariffs will be imposed on American goods starting April 10, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

China filed a lawsuit with the World Trade Organisation following the US slapping of "reciprocal tariffs" on trading partners, the report said.