China will impose 125% tariffs on US goods from Saturday

Beijing: China on Friday raised its additional tariffs on imports from the US to 125 per cent in retaliation to the Trump administration's 145 per cent levies on Chinese exports, effective from April 12.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry here said China raised additional tariffs to 125 per cent on imported US products, raising the levies from the previous 84 per cent.

China also filed a lawsuit with the WTO following the US tariff hikes, the commerce ministry said.

According to the latest US notification, the overall trade tariffs on China amounted to 145 per cent.