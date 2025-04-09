China vows 'resolute, effective measures' after US' additional 50% tariff

Beijing: China on Wednesday promised to take “resolute and forceful” measures to safeguard its rights and interests, after net total tariffs of 104 per cent by President Donald Trump on Chinese imports into the US took effect.

After Trump's additional 50 per cent tariffs on the world's second-largest economy, China has not announced any new tariffs on the US.

President Trump’s next round of punishing tariffs on some of America’s largest trading partners went into effect on Wednesday, including stiff new levies that will increase import taxes on Chinese goods by at least 104 percent.

Trump’s explosive new tariffs on 60 countries came into effect just after midnight Wednesday US time.

The additional tariffs on China kicked in after Beijing refused to meet Trump's deadline to withdraw its own retaliatory levies on the US.

Asked why China has not slapped retaliatory tariffs after Tuesday’s assertions to fight till the end and whether the two countries are holding talks to resolve the issue, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing here “China continues to take firm and resolute measures to safeguard our legitimate rights and interests”.

"We will not tolerate any attempt to harm China’s sovereignty, security and development interests”, he said.

"As for the dialogue you mentioned, if the US really wants to address the issue through talks it should take the attitude of equality respect and mutual benefit," he said.

"But right now, the US still abusing tariffs on China perusing maximum pressure and China opposes and never accepts such bullying and hegemonic acts," he said.

On April 2, the president imposed a 10 per cent global tariff on hundreds of countries and promised far steeper “reciprocal” tariffs on April 9 for nations that he maintains have “ripped off” America.

Since February, the president has imposed successive rounds of tariffs on China. On Wednesday, the minimum tax on Chinese imports hit 104 per cent.