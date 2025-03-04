Chirag inaugurates AAHAR global food fair; urges industry to focus on quality products

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) India aims to become a global food hub and the domestic players need to prioritise producing quality food products that are at par with global standards, Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks while inaugurating 39th edition of 'AAHAR' international food and hospitality fair here.

The five-day event till March 8 is being held at Bharat Mandapam. It is organised jointly by India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) and the food processing industries ministry, featuring wide range of products and services as well as innovative technologies.

"Focus on manufacturing quality food products. Our products should be at par with global standards. We should not compromise on quality. No country should point out at India with regard to the quality," Chirag said in his inaugural address.

The government is working on multiple fronts like setting up of infrastructure and promoting small and large enterprises to boost food processing and address post harvest losses, he said.

The minister called on domestic players to learn from the experience and innovation of 22 countries participating in this year's AAHAR fair. PTI LUX LUX ANU ANU