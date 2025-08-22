Choice Consultancy bags project mandates worth Rs 140 cr across sectors

Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) Choice Consultancy Services, a subsidiary of Choice International, on Friday said it has secured project mandates worth around Rs 140 crore across housing, agriculture, MSME, water resource management and urban planning sectors.
The new assignments include slum rehabilitation in Mumbai under MHADA's SRA framework, computerisation of 1,625 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies in Odisha, and MSME development programmes in Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan, Choice said in a statement.
In Rajasthan, the company has been tasked with preparing a detailed project report for transferring Yamuna water to arid districts, besides engineering management consultancy for the Indira Gandhi Nahar Project and ecological restoration of key water bodies, it added.
"These project mandates represent a significant step in expanding our presence across diverse sectors -- housing, urban planning, MSME development, and digital transformation.
"Our focus remains on creating sustainable, scalable outcomes that contribute to India's long-term economic and social objectives," Choice International's CEO Arun Poddar said.
With these assignments, Choice Consultancy Services continues to reinforce its leadership in consulting and development advisory, supporting India's mission of sustainable, inclusive, and technology-driven growth.