Choice International posts Rs 53 cr profit in Q4

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Financial services firm Choice International posted a 36 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 53 crore for the March quarter, driven by robust performance across its key business segments.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 39 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income during the January-March period rose 18 per cent to Rs 255 crore from Rs 216 crore a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) surged 42 per cent year-on-year to Rs 98 crore.

For FY25, the consolidated revenue of the firm stood at Rs 922 crore, marking a 21 per cent increase over the previous year's Rs 759 crore, the Mumbai-headquartered Choice International said.

The annual EBITDA rose 30 per cent to Rs 296 crore, while net profit climbed 24 per cent to Rs 163 crore, it added.

"Our integrated digital platforms, expanding footprint in underserved regions, and strategic acquisitions position us well to empower clients with responsible, impactful financial solutions," Choice International Managing Director Kamal Poddar said.