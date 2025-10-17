Choice International Q2 net profit rises 22 pc to Rs 56 cr

Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) Financial services company Choice International has reported a 22 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 56.46 crore for the quarter ended September 2025, driven by strong growth across its business segments.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 46.45 crore in the same quarter last year, Choice International said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

Its total revenue for the quarter rose 14 per cent to Rs 284.10 crore from Rs 249.20 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, revenue grew 19.39 per cent from Rs 237.95 crore in the June quarter.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 98.98 crore, up 27.45 per cent from Rs 77.66 crore in the year-ago period.

The stock broking division remained the biggest contributor to revenue at 59 per cent, followed by advisory services at 26 per cent and the NBFC segment at 15 per cent. Client assets under stock broking grew 25 per cent year-on-year to Rs 57,600 crore, while the number of demat accounts increased by 29 per cent to 12.05 lakh.

The company's wealth management business reported a sharp 327 per cent jump in assets under management (AUM) to Rs 4,807 crore. The insurance vertical generated a premium of Rs 66 crore, a 2 per cent increase over last year, with 68,896 policies sold in the quarter.

"Building on a strong start to the year, Choice sustained its growth momentum in Q2 & H1 FY26, with robust performance across businesses and an expanding national footprint.

"We also achieved a major milestone with Choice AMC Pvt Ltd receiving final Sebi approval to act as the Asset Management Company for Choice Mutual Fund, marking our formal entry into the investment management space," Kamal Poddar, Managing Director of Choice International Ltd, said.

Mumbai-based Choice Group has been engaged in providing diversified services on finance, engineering and consulting activities.

Shares of Choice International fell marginally to close at Rs 820.20 apiece on the BSE. PTI HG HVA