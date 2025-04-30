Choice International's arm bags public sector projects worth Rs 67 cr

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Financial services firm Choice International's arm Choice Consultancy Services has secured public sector projects worth Rs 67 crore, bolstering its presence in India's rural digitisation drive.

The company has been awarded an additional work order worth Rs 46.34 crore by the Office of the Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Bihar, for the computerisation of 3,576 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), the company said in a statement.

This builds upon the firm's ongoing engagement to digitise over 9,000 PACS nationwide, including 4,000 in Bihar alone.

In Karnataka, the company has been tasked with digitising 878 PACS under a Rs 10.23 crore contract.

Additionally, Choice will act as Project Monitoring Unit for the BharatNet programme across West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh and the North-east region under a Rs 10.26 crore assignment.

The three-year contract involves evaluation, vendor coordination, and progress reporting to support broadband infrastructure in remote regions.

"These initiatives align closely with the Government of India's vision to modernise rural institutions, expand digital access, and foster inclusive economic growth. The company's involvement in these projects reinforces its position as a trusted partner in executing high-impact programs across the nation.

"The PACS computerisation projects in Bihar and Karnataka are expected to be completed over the next 24 to 30 months, digitally empowering thousands of farmers and rural communities by enhancing access to financial services" Choice International Chief Executive Officer Arun Poddar, said. PTI HG DR