Choice Int'l arm acquires Ayoleeza Consultants to boost infra advisory play

Mumbai, Nov 18 (PTI) Choice International on Tuesday announced that its subsidiary, Choice Consultancy Services, has acquired a 100 per cent stake in advisory firm Ayoleeza Consultants.

Ayoleeza Consultants provides specialised consultancy services across railways and metros, roads and highways, and urban infrastructure in the country and neighbouring countries.

The company currently manages live orders worth over Rs 200 crore along with its partners, with nearly 69 per cent of these projects operating on time-based payment contracts, ensuring consistent monthly revenue, Mumbai-based Choice International said in a statement without disclosing financial details.

The integration of Ayoleeza's strong technical expertise, diversified client base, and proven execution track record will enhance Choice Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd (CCSPL), ability to deliver large-scale infrastructure mandates across India, it added.

"With this transaction, CCSPL further consolidates its position as a comprehensive Public Sector consulting and advisory platform, leveraging a strong pipeline of ongoing and upcoming projects across transport segments specially Railways & Metro," Arun Poddar, Group CEO of Choice International Ltd, said.