Cholamandalam Financial Holdings posts consolidated PAT at Rs 1,259.54 cr

Chennai, Aug 8 (PTI) Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd has reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 1,259.54 crore for the April-June 2025 quarter, the company said on Friday.
The company, part of the diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group had reported a net profit of Rs 1,159.56 crore during the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.
For the financial year ending March 31, 2025 the consolidated PAT was at Rs 4,739.88 crore.
In a press release on Friday, the Chennai-headquartered company said, the consolidated total income grew to Rs 9,382.95 crore, from Rs 7,677.43 crore registered in the year ago period.
For the financial year ending March 31, 2025 the consolidated total income was Rs 33,459.92 crore.
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd, (in which Cholamandalam Financial Holdings has 44.34 per cent stake) during the April-June quarter disbursed Rs 24,325 crore, as compared to Rs 24,332 crore registered in the year ago period.
Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd (a subsidiary in the general insurance business), registered a Gross Written Premium of Rs 2,073 crore in April-June 2025 quarter, as compared to Rs 1,957 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.
The company's profit after tax for the quarter under review declined to Rs 119 crore, from Rs 211 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of last financial year.
"The reduction in PAT is primarily on account of change in Fair value of equity instruments and increase in loss ratio in Motor, health and fire segments, " the company said.
Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company as of June 30, 2025 has an investment book of Rs 18,772 crore.
Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Ltd (a joint venture company in which Cholamandalam Financial Holding holds 49.5 per cent stake) registered a total income of Rs 20.44 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2025 as against Rs 16.29 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year, the release said. PTI VIJ ROH