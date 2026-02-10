Cholamandalam Financial Q3 profit rises 27 pc to Rs 1,386 cr

Chennai, Feb 10 (PTI) Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd on Tuesday reported a 27 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 1,386 crore for the October-December 2025 quarter.

The city-headquartered company, part of the diversified Murugappa Group, had posted a profit after tax of Rs 1,093 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd (formerly TI Financial Holdings Ltd) has significant shareholdings in group companies, including Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd, Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd and Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Ltd.

In a statement, the company said profit after tax for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2025, rose 14 per cent to Rs 3,860 crore, compared with Rs 3,378 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total income for the October–December 2025 quarter increased 17 per cent to Rs 10,084 crore from Rs 8,593 crore in the year-ago period.

For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2025, total income grew 19 per cent to Rs 29,056 crore, as against Rs 24,451 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd, a subsidiary engaged in the general insurance business, reported a gross written premium of Rs 2,361 crore for the October–December 2025 quarter, compared with Rs 2,175 crore in the year-ago period.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd, in which Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd holds a 44.18 per cent stake, disbursed Rs 29,962 crore during the October–December 2025 quarter, up from Rs 25,806 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Ltd, a joint venture in which the company holds a 49.5 per cent stake, posted a total income of Rs 26.47 crore for the October–December 2025 quarter, compared with Rs 21.46 crore in the corresponding period last year, the statement said. PTI VIJ SSK