Cholamandalam Investment Q3 PAT rises to Rs 1,288 crore

Chennai, Jan 31 (PTI) Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd, the financial services arm of the diversified Murugappa Group, has reported a profit after tax of Rs 1,288 crore for the October–December 2025 quarter.

The city-headquartered company had posted a PAT of Rs 1,087 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2025, the company’s PAT rose to Rs 3,579 crore, compared with Rs 2,992 crore in the year-ago period, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company said in a press release on Saturday.

Total income for the quarter under review stood at Rs 7,985 crore, up from Rs 6,812 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

For the nine-month period from April to December 31, 2025, total income increased to Rs 22,906 crore from Rs 18,934 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, the release said. PTI VIJ SSK