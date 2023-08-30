Cholamandalam unveils financial literacy programme to empower truck drivers, kin

Chennai, Aug 30 (PTI) Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd has rolled out a financial literacy programme for the members of trucking community, the company said on Wednesday.

The financial services division of the diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group said the initiative would cover 35,000 truck drivers, their families across the country.

The Integrated Commercial Vehicle Crew Members Development Programme for financial literacy awareness, health awareness and career counselling was designed exclusively for the families of truck drivers, cleaners and mechanics to equip them with the essential skills and knowledge needed to manage and secure finances effectively.

Cholamandalam has planned to implement the programme in Kutch and Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh and districts bordering Maharashtra to bring a change in financial behaviour, enhance investment and financial literacy.

"Trucking is today one of the most important links that facilitate productivity and competitive efficiency, leading to the rapid economic development of the country." said Ravindra Kundu, Executive Director of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd in a company statement.

In an era of unprecedented opportunities and advancements, financial literacy stands as a cornerstone of empowerment, particularly for women, he said.

"Recognising the vital role that financial education plays in ensuring economic independence and security, Chola is proud to highlight the significance of fostering financial literacy among women in the trucking community," he added.

The programme is aimed at imparting knowledge about career and higher study options to children, build financial literacy awareness, and saving practices among them at an early stage, the release said. PTI ROH