Chouhan asks states to check urea diversion, curb fake fertiliser sale amid kharif demand surge

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) With rising urea demand during the ongoing kharif sowing season, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday asked state governments to prevent diversion of the key fertiliser to non-agricultural purposes and curb the sale of fake fertilisers.

Chairing a virtual meeting with state agriculture ministers, Chouhan also directed them to ensure that only 600 certified bio-stimulants are sold in the market, down from around 30,000 uncertified products being sold earlier.

"Chouhan urged all state agriculture ministers to ensure proper use of urea by forming monitoring committees and strengthening oversight mechanisms," an official statement said.

The minister identified two main reasons for increased urea demand: higher sowing of rice, maize and other crops due to good rainfall, and possible misuse of urea for non-agricultural purposes.

"If the demand is genuinely for farming needs, urea will certainly be supplied and the ministry is working promptly on this. However, if there is any suspicion of misuse, it will be seen as a serious matter that will invite strict action," Chouhan warned.

On bio-stimulants, he said around 30,000 such products were being sold earlier, many without proper certification. "So far, only 600 bio-stimulants have been certified. He directed officials to ensure that only these certified products reach farmers," the statement said.

The meeting also reviewed preparations for the National Mission on Natural Farming, which will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 23. Chouhan directed officials to ensure full readiness to meet the mission's targets and discussed progress under the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana in 100 districts.

The minister also emphasised increasing production of pulses and oilseeds, urging state agriculture ministers to personally lead and promote these missions and schemes. "The country must strengthen production of pulses and oilseeds to meet our national demand," he said.

Chouhan informed that a two-day conference on the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' for the rabi crop will be organised in New Delhi on September 15-16, with the formal campaign launch on October 3, coinciding with Vijay Parv. The campaign will run from October 3 to Dhanteras on October 18.

He said he would formally write to chief ministers to ensure the presence of agriculture ministers and senior agriculture department officials at the conference, and asked ministers to gather data on fertiliser requirements for the rabi season.

On the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Chouhan emphasised the government's commitment to complete transparency in implementation.

Compensation is being directly transferred to farmers' accounts through digital payments, and if any insurance company or state government delays claim settlement, an additional 12 per cent interest will be paid directly to farmers' accounts.

During the meeting, agriculture ministers from several states, including Rajasthan's Bhajan Lal, Uttar Pradesh's Surya Pratap Shahi, Madhya Pradesh's Aindal Singh Kanshana, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Karnataka's N Cheluvarayaswamy, and others, requested additional urea supplies.

Ministers from Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh also reported crop damage due to natural disasters and sought additional financial assistance.

The meeting was attended by Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi, Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research M L Jat, along with senior officials and scientists from several states. PTI LUX MR