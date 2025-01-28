Chouhan calls for 'dynamic' procurement & maximum benefits to farmers

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Agriculture Miniter Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday reviewed the progress of sowing of rabi crops especially wheat, and called for "dynamic" procurement through government agencies to ensure maximum benefits to the farmers.

In a meeting with the senior ministry officials, Chouhan also discussed preparations in terms of ensuring sufficient fertilisers and seeds for the upcoming Kharif season starting July.

"The minister said the purchase of produce through government procurement agencies should remain dynamic, as well as there should be government implementation of the procurement system," an official statement said.

Wheat and other crops have been sown in 655.88 lakh hectares so far in the rabi (winter) season of the 2024-25 crop year (July-June), up from 643.72 lakh hectares in the year-ago period, as per the ministry data.

While the sowing of major rabi crops is over, the sowing time for onion, potato and tomato is available.

The officials informed in the meeting that onion has been sown in 11.47 lakh hectares, potato in 21.47 lakh hectares and tomato in 5.83 lakh hectares in this rabi season.

"Sowing time is still available for all three crops. In view of the current good market prices, it is expected to achieve normal area," the statement added. PTI LUX DR