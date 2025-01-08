Chouhan discusses agri proposals with FM ahead of Budget

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday met his finance counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed in detail his ministry's key Budget proposals for boosting the agricultural sector and raising farmers income.

Advertisment

The minister discussed the proposals of all four departments -- agriculture, ICAR, rural development, and land resources.

"We met the FM and gave suggestions on what could be better for these departments in the Budget," Chouhan told reporters after the meeting.

The minister had a comprehensive discussion on the concerns raised by farmers, processors, and stakeholders during the interactions.

Advertisment

Senior officials from agriculture and rural development ministries were present in the meeting. PTI LUX TRB