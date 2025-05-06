Chouhan inaugurates House of Himalayas store at Dehradun airport

Dehradun, May 6 (PTI) Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday inaugurated a store of House of Himalayas, a brand of local hill products of Uttarakhand, at the Jolly Grant Airport here and interacted with the progressive farmers of the state in Rishikesh.

Chouhan said that opening House of Himalayas stores at various airports in the country will give a boost to this umbrella brand of Uttarakhand and its products.

The Union Minister also announced that a Centre of Excellence for research and promotion of House of Himalaya products will also be set up in Uttarakhand.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the opening of House of Himalayas stores at the airport will give a new identity to the products of the state. The store is also a symbol of the hard work and skill of the farmers, artisans, women and small entrepreneurs of the state, he said.

Earlier at a programme held in Rishikesh under the National Rural Livelihood Mission, Chouhan held a dialogue with progressive farmers of the state and women associated with local self-help groups.

Interacting with the Union Agriculture Minister, Reena Rawat of Ranipokhari Gram Sabha of Doiwala development block said she runs a self-help group consisting of ten women connected with mushroom cultivation. Each of them earns Rs 14,500 per month.

Man Mohan Bhardwaj, owner of a large holding of 200 bighas in Dhad area of Haridwar also shared his experience with the Union Minister of how he treated a barren land and made it fertile.

Mushrooms cultivated by him are being bought by international brands, he said.