Chouhan leads agriculture ministry in developed India pledge

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) In a move to align with the government's vision of a 'developed India' by 2047, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday led a pledge-taking ceremony with officials and staff from the agriculture and rural development ministries.

The event, held at the Pusa campus in the national capital, saw participants vowing to contribute to India's development through their work in agriculture, farmer welfare, and rural development.

"We resolve to do our part...with full hard work, honesty, dedication and by putting in all our capabilities," the pledge stated.

Chouhan expressed confidence in his team's abilities, praising their talent, work ethic, and energy.

He asserted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and with the collective efforts of all colleagues, the ministry would significantly contribute to realising the goal of a developed India.

The ceremony underscores the government's push to mobilise all sectors towards its ambitious 2047 target, with agriculture and rural development being key focus areas.