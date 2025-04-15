Chouhan to attend 15th BRICS Agriculture Ministers Meet in Brazil on Apr 17

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is scheduled to attend the 15th BRICS Agriculture Ministers Meeting to be held on April 17 in Brazil.

During the visit, Chouhan will hold bilateral meetings with key Brazilian counterparts, including Agriculture and Livestock Minister Carlos Henrique Baqueta Favaro, an official statement said.

These meetings will focus on enhancing collaboration between India and Brazil in various areas of agriculture, agri-technology, rural development, and food security.

Chouhan will also interact with leaders of major Brazilian agribusiness companies and representatives of the Brazilian Association of Vegetable Oil Industries in Sao Paulo, exploring avenues for partnership and investment in the agriculture value chain.

As part of his visit, the minister will participate in a tree plantation drive at the Embassy of India in Brasilia and interact with the vibrant Indian diaspora in Sao Paulo.