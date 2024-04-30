Chryscapital raises USD 700 mln fund to continue with NSE investment

Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) Private equity major Chryscapital on Tuesday announced USD 700 million fund raise aimed at maintaining its ownership in the largest stock bourse NSE.

It has raised USD 700 million in the 'Continuation Fund' anchored by HarbourVest Partners, LGT Capital Partners, and Pantheon Ventures which has helped ensure that its investment in NSE stays intact.

"The newly closed Continuation Fund has acquired a stake in the NSE. The stake originally belonged to Chryscapital VI, LLC (Fund VI)," a statement said.

The Fund VI had invested in NSE in 2016, the statement said, adding that Chryscapital will continue as a significant, long-term shareholder in the company through the Continuation Fund.

The transaction provided Fund VI investors an opportunity to monetize the performance and also allowed Continuation Fund investors the opportunity to invest in India's leading stock exchange and the world's largest derivatives exchange, it said Fund VI investors were also provided with the option to roll their value into the Continuation Fund, it added. PTI AA MR