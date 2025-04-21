CIABC, APEDA to organise AlcoBev India 2025

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), along with Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), will jointly organise AlcoBev India 2025 on April 23.

AlcoBev India 2025 will focus on critical themes such as taxation reforms, progressive policies driving revenue growth and industry advancement, premiumisation and global competitiveness, according to a statement.

It will help achieve APEDA's target of reaching USD 1 billion exports in next few years, it added.

"AlcoBev India 2025 is the first of its kind event for the Indian alcoholic beverage companies, bringing together industry captains, thought leaders, senior government officials/policymakers and other key stakeholders. It is designed to foster meaningful dialogues amongst its key stakeholders, spark innovative ideas, and address critical challenges facing the industry," said CIABC Director General Mr Anant S Iyer.

CIABC is the representative body of India's leading alcoholic beverage companies. PTI KRH TRB