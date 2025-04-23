CIABC seeks uniform taxation, global push for Mahua, Feni

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Alcoholic beverage maker's body CIABC on Wednesday urged the government to introduce uniform taxation for the sector and allow promotion of heritage spirits like 'Mahua' and 'Feni' globally, saying such reforms are vital to boost exports and help Indian brands compete internationally.

Deepak Roy, Chairman at Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Industry (CIABC), also said that the government should allow the industry to communicate freely with its consumers.

With the government's help, Indian heritage spirits can be promoted in international markets, as they have great potential in India and globally, he said.

Roy was speaking at the AlcoBev India 2025, the industry conclave organised by CIABC here.

"One segment that can really make it happen is the Indian heritage spirits. When 'Tequila' can be synonymous with Mexico, 'Sake' with Japan and 'Soju' with Korea, the same we can achieve internationally with 'Feni' or 'Mahua', which have a rich cultural legacy. We need to get out of the old mindset and promote Indian heritage spirits," he said.

He added that different taxation levels in states are a big challenge for the industry.

"There is no cohesive strategy for the Indian alcoholic beverage industry. The industry needs a uniform taxation mechanism which will propel the growth," he added.

At the conclave, CIABC Director General Anant S Iyer said the Indian alcoholic beverage industry is seeking taxation reforms and progressive policies to drive revenue growth and industry advancement.

India is ranked 40th in the world for alcoholic beverage exports, and the target is to be among the top 10 exporters in the world in the coming years.

The country's alcoholic beverages exports stood at over Rs 2,200 crore in 2023-24. The major destinations include the UAE, Singapore, the Netherlands, Tanzania, Angola, Kenya and Rwanda.

The target is to increase the shipments to USD 1 billion in the coming years. PTI KRH RR SHW