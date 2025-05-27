CIEL HR Solutions clocks 35.21 per cent growth FY25 net at Rs 14.67 cr

Chennai, May 27 (PTI) Technology-driven human resources solutions company CIEL HR Solutions has reported a 35.21 per cent growth on its net profit for the year ending March 31, 2025 at Rs 14.67 crore.

The city-headquartered company had registered a net profit of Rs 10.85 crore during the last financial year.

Revenue increased for the financial year ending March 31, 2025 to Rs 1,504.5 crore, from Rs 1,085.7 crore registered in the year ago period.

"From our roots in 1992 to this moment of high performance, we have always been guided by our belief in human potential and the power of reinvention. CIEL's results represent the strength of our collective spirit," said CIEL HR Group Chairperson and Executive Director K Pandiarajan told reporters on Tuesday.

The revenue from HR services and HR platforms increased by 37.71 per cent and 61.69 per cent respectively in the last financial year.

"Our growth in FY25 is a testament to the synergy between our teams, partners and clients. With our unique blend of tech-enabled services and deep industry insight, we are committed to helping organisations build future-ready workforces while delivering value at every step," company MD and CEO Aditya Narayan Mishra said.

During the year ending March 31, 2025, the company continued its inorganic growth and acquired two businesses to strengthen its HR-tech platform capabilities as well as to expand its portfolio of solutions.

The group has integrated these entities with the overall organisation and is actively working to leverage its inherent synergies to foster growth across individual business units.

The company continues to run its asset-light business model and has expanded its operations to 85 offices across 38 locations during the last financial year, he added. PTI VIJ ROH