CII delegation visits JNPA to boost industry collaboration

Thane, Nov 12 (PTI) A team of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) officials recently visited the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) to explore avenues for enhancing collaboration and strengthening trade practices within India's port sector.

This visit marks a significant step towards fostering greater synergies between the industry and port infrastructure in the pursuit of mutual growth, JNPA said in a release on Tuesday.

JNPA Chairman Unmesh Sharad Wagh, who held discussions with the officials, said, "These dialogues are essential as we work together to address the dynamic demands of the sector. At JNPA, we are committed to building partnerships that will support the efficient flow of goods and services, both domestically and globally, ensuring seamless trade operations." During the visit, the CII delegation explored the JNPA Special Economic Zone (SEZ), a key hub designed to boost manufacturing, logistics, and export activities. The delegation was also given an in-depth tour of the Nhava Sheva Free Trade (NSFT) Terminal, one of JNPA's primary terminals, as per the release.

This visit was aimed at providing insights into the operational capabilities of the terminal, which plays a crucial role in streamlining India's trade operations, enhancing port efficiency, and reducing logistical bottlenecks, it added.