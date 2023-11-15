CII-IGBC unveil 'IGBC-Nest' for individual homeowners to reduce energy cost by 20-30%

Chennai, Nov 15 (PTI) The Confederation of Indian Industry and Indian Green Building Council have come together to launch IGBC-Nest to the individual housing sector, aimed at controlling and limiting carbon emissions, an industry official said here on Wednesday.

The move was toward achieving the country's net zero goal by 2070.

IGBC has launched a framework specifically developed for residential units to build green homes that control and limit carbon emissions.

'IGBC Nest' is a first-of-its-kind eco-friendly, self-developed framework and certification that aims to bring awareness and drive the individual owners to build a sustainable home with no or meager additional cost," CII-IGBC said in a press release.

The initiative encourages the house owners to adopt green measures that are simple and have impacts on addressing resource efficiency and occupant's health and well-being.

"Our mission is to ensure every building in India is a green building that will not only uplift the economic status of every homeowner but also increase life expectancy with better health benefits. IGBC's Nest framework and certification has been developed specifically for the individual homeowners to help them reduce energy cost by 20-30 per cent and reduce water requirements by 30-50 per cent," IGBC Chennai chapter Chairman Ajit Kumar Chordia said in a press release.

"We foresee this initiative playing a significant role in building a green India not for this generation but for future generations as well," he said.

The IGBC Nest framework throws light on water and energy efficiency besides harnessing solar energy.

Meanwhile, officials of IGBC announced the IGBC Green Building Congress 2023 supported by the World Green Building Council scheduled to be held from November 23 on the theme -- "Advancing Net Zero through decarbonization." IGBC aims to provide a platform that brings industry leaders, policymakers, and technology providers together to exchange insights and visions on sustainable building practices during the conference. PTI VIJ VIJ SS