CII Southern Region to focus on innovation, regional resilience: Chairperson

Chennai, Apr 9 (PTI) The Confederation of Indian Industry, Southern Region would coordinate with state governments and industry and facilitate micro, small, and medium enterprises towards realizing the economic goals, a top official has said.

The industry body would focus on innovation, economic growth, and regional resilience, its Chairperson, R Nandini said here.

"We will continue to work closely with the Southern State governments and industry, assisting and facilitating in empowering MSMEs, catalyzing the tier II and III cities across the region, and promoting sustainable industrial growth in the coming years," she said.

Referring to Tamil Nadu's vision to become a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030, she said, "CII SR has chalked out a three-pronged strategy -- to promote Southern States as an attractive investment destination globally, to work with existing industries for their competitiveness development and help industries follow ESG practices." The CII Southern Region would contribute to Viksit Bharat aimed at transforming India into a fully developed nation by 2047, she said.

"For the Southern Region, the key focus areas are innovation, economic growth, and regional resilience as it stands as a cornerstone of India's economic prowess showcasing a diverse industrial landscape, a skilled labour force, and a robust infrastructure," Nandini who recently assumed the role of Chairperson for 2024-25, said.

Under the manufacturing sector, Nandini said the industry body would work closely with state governments in bringing state-level policies on manufacturing and Industry 4.0, as these are very important in realising the economic goals of the respective state governments.

"CII has further set up a state-level Task Force on Digital Transformation to support industries in their digitalization initiatives. This is primarily to make CII member companies ready for Industry 4.0", Nandini said.

CII Southern Region has 3,069 members with 63 per cent constituting MSMEs of which Tamil Nadu leads in the country with 1,418 memberships, the Deputy Chairman, Thomas John Muthoot said. PTI VIJ VIJ SS