CII to organise construction equipment exhibition EXCON 2025 in Bengaluru from Dec 9-13

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will host a four-day construction equipment exhibition EXCON 2025 from December 9 in Bengaluru with the aim to "reaffirm the nation's leadership in construction equipment and advanced manufacturing".

EXCON 2025 -- South Asia's largest construction equipment exhibition -- will take place from December 9-13, as per a press note issued on Wednesday.

At the event, Mother India Forming (MIF) will showcase the country's rising strength in precision sheet-metal cold-roll forming, a technology central to next-generation components and equipment design.

Dhirendra Sankhla, Director, MIF, said, "Sheet metal precision cold-roll forming technology reflects the strength of Indian engineering. Cold-roll forming is not just a manufacturing process; it represents India's capability to deliver consistent, high performance structural systems for global OEMs." The company supplies high-strength cabins, welded assemblies, tubular and roll-formed profiles, and modular systems across sectors, including construction equipment, mining, agriculture, material handling, railways, commercial vehicles, warehousing, defence, solar and renewable energy, logistics, and industrial systems.

MIF has developed a fully integrated, 360-degree manufacturing ecosystem where cold-roll forming, fabrication, finishing, and powder coating happens seamlessly.

Strengthening its sustainability roadmap, the company is expanding its renewable energy capacity from 150 kilowatt to 1.25 megawatt of captive solar power. PTI SID TRB TRB