CII Yi launches Singapore chapter

Singapore, Nov 19 (PTI) Confederation of Indian Industry-Young Indians (Yi) has launched its first international chapter Singapore Young Indians, marking a significant step in fostering youth leadership and collaboration between India and the island country.

The aim is to bring together the Indian-origin young diaspora in Singapore to collaborate with CII Yi members to boost cooperation in various fields for opportunities, said Vishal Agarwalla, National Chairman Yi.

"This is not just the expansion of Yi but a testimony to the growing synergy between India and Singapore. Through this chapter, we aim to nurture leadership, inspire youth, and create tangible opportunities for collaboration," Agarwalla added.

The launch event was officiated by Singapore Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth and Ministry of Trade and Industry Alvin Tan.

In his address, Tan emphasised the importance of fostering India-Singapore ties through youth-led initiatives and collaborative platforms.

Darius F Forbes, Director Forbes Marshall International Pte Ltd, the chairman of the Singapore chapter, with co-chair, Singaporean of Indian origin Mohammed Irshad, Head-Corporate Affairs (ASEAN), Tata Consultancy Services, was named the co-chair of the chapter.

Formed in 2002, Yi has created a unique platform for young Indians to work towards realising the dream of a developed nation and to imbue in them the qualities of responsible citizens. It has a growing, inclusive membership across all geographies and demographics, with over 7,000 direct members in 70 city chapters and 4 lakh students across the country. PTI GS BAL BAL