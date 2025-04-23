Ciklum doubles down on India with new AI hubs in Chennai, Pune

Chennai, Apr 23 (PTI) Global leader in AI-powered experience engineering, Ciklum, inaugurated its AI engineering hubs in Chennai and Pune, as part of its efforts to strengthen its position in AI-driven product engineering.

The Chennai office spans 15,000 sq ft, while the Pune facility covers 25,000 sq ft. With the launch of these two hubs, the company is set to double its engineering workforce in India.

"India stands at the forefront of the AI revolution, and we are all in. As we scale globally, we are making a significant investment in India—doubling our engineering talent and expanding across Chennai and Pune, along with other tech hubs," Ciklum CEO Raj Radhakrishnan said in a company statement on Wednesday.

As part of its commitment to nurturing next-generation talent and advancing AI research, Ciklum has partnered with city-based SRM Easwari Engineering College to launch its innovation lab, Lumina.

The lab will focus on cutting-edge research and co-innovation in AI and Edge Tech, delivering future-ready solutions for global clients. Ciklum has made a significant investment in the initiative and plans to expand its academic collaborations across the country, the company added. PTI VIJ SSK VIJ SSK ROH