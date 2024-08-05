CIL, GAIL enter JV pact to set up coal-to-synthetic natural gas project

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) State-owned CIL on Monday said it has entered into a joint venture agreement with GAIL (India) Ltd to set up a coal-to-synthetic natural gas project in West Bengal.

While Coal India Ltd (CIL) will have 51 per cent shareholding in the joint venture, GAIL, the nation's largest gas transportation and distribution firm, will have 49 per cent.

The joint venture will be incorporated as a private limited company. The initial paid-up share capital is Rs 1 lakh, CIL said in a BSE filing.

The registered office of the joint venture will be in West Bengal and CIL and GAIL each will have the right to nominate three executives as directors of the JV.

Earlier this year, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had approved setting up a coal-to-synthetic natural gas project through a joint venture between CIL and GAIL, and a coal-to-ammonium nitrate project through a venture between CIL and BHEL.

CIL will set up two coal gasification plants as part of efforts to achieve the target of 100 MT coal gasification by 2030.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output.