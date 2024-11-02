CIL has to ramp up production to higher levels, says coal minister as PSU enters 50th year

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Coal production through domestic sources is important to avoid expensive imports and Coal India Ltd (CIL) has to ramp up production to higher levels in the future, Coal minister G Kishan Reddy said, as the state-owned behemoth entered its 50th year.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output.

Coal is yet to peak to its full potential in the country, Reddy said, urging CIL to increase production to even higher levels, as per a statement by the coal ministry.

Production through domestic sources is important to avoid expensive imports, Reddy said, adding that Coal India has to ramp up production to higher levels in the future.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) came into being on November 1, 1975 as an apex holding company of the nationalised coking coal and non-coking mines.

From producing 89 million tonnes (MT) during 1975-76, the maharatna coal behemoth ended FY24 with 773.6 MT, registering an 8.7-fold growth, according to the statement. PTI SID TRB