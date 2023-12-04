CIL initiates actions to fulfil all resources required to achieve 1 billion tonnes annual production target

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) State-owned CIL has already begun actions to fulfil all resources needed to achieve one billion tonnes of annual production target, Parliament was informed on Monday.

In reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi said that Coal India (CIL) is expected to achieve the production of one billion tonnes by 2025-26.

"Under 1 BT (billion tonnes) plan, CIL has already identified and initiated actions for fulfilling all the resources required like EC (environment clearance)/FC(forest clearance), land, evacuation infrastructures such as mechanised loading through CHP/SILO, rail projects etc. for enabling projects to contribute to its target as per 1 BT production plan," the minister said.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

From April 2020 to October 15, 2023, the maharatna firm has got environment clearance for 101 proposals with an additional capacity of 144.23 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), he explained.

"Stage-II FC granted for 25 proposals with diversion of forest land of about 3,997.95 Ha and Stage-I FC granted for 15 proposals involving forest land of 2,498.2 Ha. CIL has taken possession of about 8,893 Ha (hectare) land. CIL has commissioned nine First Mile Connectivity (FMC) projects with a capacity of 127 MTPA," he said.

The public sector enterprise has also commissioned five rail projects to further increase the evacuation and transportation capacity of coal. PTI SID HVA