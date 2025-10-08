CIL inks pact with Ircon International to develop rain infra

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) State-owned Coal India on Wednesday said it has entered into a pact with Ircon International Ltd to develop rail infrastructure for the coal behemoth and its subsidiaries to ensure efficient transportation of dry fuel.

"Coal India Ltd (CIL) and IRCON International Ltd have executed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)...at Kolkata with an intent of development of rail infrastructure of CIL and its subsidiaries," the public sector firm said in a filing to BSE.

Ircon International Ltd is also a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways.

In a meeting held last month, the coal ministry had sought completion of important projects for coal evacuation in a time-bound manner.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal production. PTI SID HVA