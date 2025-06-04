CIL subsidiary Western Coalfields reports Rs 4,375.5 cr profit before tax in FY25

Nagpur, Jun 4 (PTI) Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd (CIL), reported a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 4,375.55 crore for the 2024-25 financial year.

The company had reported a PBT of Rs 4,181.67 crore in the previous fiscal year, the company said in a statement.

WCL Director (Finance) Bikram Ghosh attributed the 4.64 per cent increase in PBT to "multiple strategic initiatives, including the commissioning of new mines, technological modernisation, and a renewed focus on environmental sustainability".

The company said its PBT for FY25 was the highest-ever since its inception.

Nagpur-headquartered WCL operates more than 47 mines across Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh and employs over 32,685 people. PTI CLS TRB