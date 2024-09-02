CIL's coal production drops 12 pc in Aug

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) State-owned CIL's coal production dropped 11.9 per cent to 46.1 million tonnes (MT) in August, the PSU said.

The company's coal production was 52.3 MT in the corresponding month of previous fiscal year, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a filing to the BSE.

However, coal production by the company in the April-August period rose to 290.4 MT, over 281.5 MT in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Coal offtake in August dropped to 52.1 MT, over 59.1 MT in the corresponding month of the previous financial year.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

Coal India's production rose 10 per cent to 773.6 million tonnes in 2023-24 but fell short of its production target of 780 MT for the fiscal year.

CIL's production was 703.2 MT in the preceding 2022-23 fiscal. PTI SID TRB