CIL's CSR expenditure crosses Rs 5,570 Cr in 10 years

Kolkata, Dec 15 (PTI) Coal India Ltd (CIL) has spent Rs 5,570 crore in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives over the past decade, a top official said on Sunday.

Coal India Chairman P M Prasad said the PSU has been focusing on education, healthcare, skill development, sports, and women empowerment.

Inaugurating the 3rd CIL CSR Conclave 2024 on Sunday, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose underscored the transformative power of CSR initiatives in improving the lives of communities, particularly in tribal belts of coal-bearing areas.

He lauded CIL’s contributions, including its efforts to support cancer patients, stating that such initiatives contribute to the holistic development of the nation.

“CSR initiatives are a powerful tool to transform lives, especially in vulnerable regions,” Bose said.

"Coal India spent Rs 5,570 crore in Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives over the past 10 years," Prasad said.

Coal Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt commended coal companies for their impactful CSR projects over the past decade, which, he said, have positively impacted coal-bearing regions.

“Communities in coal-bearing areas are equal stakeholders in coal companies' activities. A theme-based CSR calendar can help prioritize key areas, starting with education in January,” Dutt added. PTI BSM NN