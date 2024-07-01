CIL's Q1 production surges 8pc to 189.3 million tonne in FY'25

Kolkata, July 1 (PTI) Coal India Limited (CIL) achieved an 8 per cent growth in coal production, reaching 189.3 million tonnes in the first quarter of the current fiscal, surpassing its target of 189.2 million tonnes, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The company's production increased by 13.8 million tonnes compared to the corresponding quarter of FY'24, with all seven producing subsidiaries registering positive growth, it said.

CIL's supplies also rose by 6 per cent to 198.4 million tonnes during April-June 2024, with a significant increase in supplies to both power and non-power sectors, it added.

The company's coal loading witnessed healthy growth, with an average of 367.2 rakes per day, a 10.3 per cent year-on-year increase, it said.

Higher production and loading resulted in a substantial increase in coal inventory at CIL's pitheads, reaching 81.5 million tonnes, providing a sufficient buffer to meet any sudden surge in demand, it said.

At a time when power demand in the country is surging, the miner stepped up its supplies to coal-fired plants, registering a 4 per cent growth to 160 million tonnes in Q1 FY'25, a year-on-year increase of 6 million tonnes.

In the same period of FY 2024, CIL's off-take to thermal power plants stood at 154 million tonnes, the company said.

Additionally, CIL's supplies to the non-power sector reached an all-time high of 38.4 million tonnes in Q1FY25, logging a 16 per cent growth. This sector had received 33 million tonnes in April-June 2023. The growth in June 2024 alone was 23 per cent at 13.4 million tonnes, the statement said. PTI BSM MNB