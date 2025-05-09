Cinemas remain operational, adhere to all government advisories: PVR INOX

New Delhi: Cinema exhibitor PVR INOX on Friday said its theatres remain operational and is diligently adhering to all government advisories and protocols to ensure safety of its communities while expressing solidarity with the nation in the wake of deepening military confrontation between India and Pakistan.

"In solidarity with the nation, we reaffirm our commitment as a responsible and law-abiding organisation. Cinemas remain operational, and we are diligently adhering to all government advisories and protocols to ensure the safety of our communities," PVR INOX Ltd CEO, Revenue & Operations, Gautam Dutta said in response to a PTI query.

He was responding to a query on whether the company is limiting operations and screenings as military confrontation escalated between India and Pakistan after Operation Sindoor.

He further said, "The well-being of our patrons and staff remains our highest priority. We continue to monitor the situation closely and are fully prepared to implement any measures as directed by the authorities."

Dutta asserted that "together, with resilience and a shared sense of responsibility, we will overcome this period".