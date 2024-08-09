CIPACA launches franchise models to establish 24x7 ICUs nationwide

Chennai, Aug 9 (PTI) Emergency healthcare provider CIPACA has launched its initiative to establish 24x7 intensive care units countrywide under franchise models, to fuel its next phase of growth.

The city-based company has opened up opportunities for franchisees to invest in setting up Intensive Care Units in rural hospitals.

CIPACA (Chennai Interventional Pulmonology and Critical Care Associates) has helped hospitals particularly in rural areas to set up 24x7 ICU operations aimed at enhancing the health care services. By partnering with rural hospitals which face inadequate infrastructure and shortage of skilled manpower, CIPACA provides high-quality ICU services at affordable rates to rural populations.

A CIPACA ICU that has been established in a rural hospital treats up to 100-150 patients every month at one-fourth of the cost of a city hospital ICU, a press release said on Friday.

"CIPACA is seeking franchisees to invest in ICU operations in small towns and rural areas, leveraging the company's expertise. The company under the franchise model has roped in Abtta GTM Pvt Ltd which specializes in business expansion and to recruit franchisees and expand ICU services across rural parts of the country." CIPACA said in the press release.

"We feel that franchising carries the potential to facilitate rapid scaling of our efforts in expanding 24x7 ICU services across the country while minimising the need for excessive capital. We hope this (initiative) will help rural India to get access to quality ICU care at a cheaper cost with the support of CIPACA," the company's founder and CEO Raja Amarnath said.

"This launch of franchise models would be a lucrative opportunity for both aspiring and seasoned entrepreneurs who are looking for new avenues to invest while contributing to society in some way," Amarnath said.

Eyeing to establish at least one 24x7 ICU facility in each Taluk in the country over the next five years, CIPACA has partnered with Abtta Gtm Pvt Ltd.

"This collaboration seeks to expand access to critical care and help establish CIPACA as a prominent leader in healthcare, particularly in rural areas where 70 per cent of our population resides. The initiative has the potential to significantly improve healthcare outcomes and save lives," Abtta Gtm, founder and CEO Jitender S Mehrok said.

On the launch of franchise models, Amarnath said, "several people have shown interest in this franchise model of setting up rural ICUs. We are in talks with them and hope to finalise the deals soon."