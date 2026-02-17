CIPL inks pact with Bihar govt to set up AI centre of excellence in Patna

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) IT and digital infrastructure solutions provider CIPL on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with the Bihar government to set up an AI centre of excellence, as well as a core development centre in Patna.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed at the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026 in the national capital.

The projects, focusing on advanced AI-based solutions for enterprises, data centre operations and cybersecurity, are expected to generate up to 2,000 direct jobs over the next five years, the company said.

"Under this MoU, CIPL will establish a core development centre and an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Centre of Excellence in Patna.

"The project aims to advance Bihar's digital economy to strengthen the governance system and develop the state as an emerging hub of information technology and AI in eastern India," Corporate Infotech Pvt Ltd (CIPL) said in a statement.

The project is expected to generate over 500 direct employment opportunities in the first year, which the company aims to expand to over 2,000 IT professionals in the next five years, it said, adding that the project will significantly boost skill development and encourage reverse migration of skilled professionals to Bihar.

The pact with CIPL was one of the several agreements signed by the Bihar government with an overall investment of Rs 468 crore.

The Bihar government, in an official statement, said that it has signed MoUs worth Rs 468 crore with several major technology companies and with IIT Patna.

According to the CIPL proposal, the work will start with an initial investment of Rs 30 crore, which will be scaled up to Rs 100 crore in the coming years.

The proposed centres will deliver technical and AI-based services, along with providing solutions like SAP and those related to cloud computing, data centre operations and cybersecurity.

"Additional AI-based governance solutions and IT-enabled automated processes across various government departments will also be developed and implemented, thereby enhancing the state's digital footprint," it said.