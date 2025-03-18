Cipla inks licensing agreement with Taiwan-based drug firm

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Drug maker Cipla on Tuesday said it has inked an exclusive licensing agreement with Taiwan-based Formosa Pharmaceuticals for the commercialisation of clobetasol propionate ophthalmic suspension.

As per the agreement, the Mumbai-based drug maker has exclusive rights to market the innovative treatment for post-operative inflammation and pain, following ocular surgery across eleven countries like India, South Africa, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Myanmar, Kenya, Nigeria, Argentina, and Colombia.

Clobetasol propionate ophthalmic suspension, 0.05 per cent (APP13007) is a novel, patent-protected and USFDA-approved ophthalmic product.

It offers a convenient twice-daily dosing regimen for 14 days without tapering, providing rapid and sustained relief from inflammation and pain.

This new steroid represents a significant advancement in the ophthalmic market, extending notable patient benefits.

"The partnership with Formosa Pharmaceuticals marks a significant milestone for Cipla, as it is our first multi-regional licensing agreement in ophthalmology," Cipla Global Chief Operating Officer Achin Gupta said in a regulatory filing.

Erick Co, President and CEO of Formosa Pharmaceuticals, said the company looks forward to working together to provide novel therapy to ocular surgery patients.

